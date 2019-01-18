DRC poll hub: Kinshasa talks sovereignty, rejects AU advice on results

Follow our day-to-day coverage of the elections – before, during, after polls

January 18: Kinshasa plays hard with AU advice to halt final results

Kinshasa has rejected an African Union position that it delays the announcement of final results from its disputed presidential election, the government said on Friday.

The final tally for the Dec. 30 election, which was marred by widespread violence and fraud allegations, is to be released once the Constitutional Court has ruled on challenges to the provisional results, including from opposition leader and election runner-up Martin Fayulu.

The court’s decision is expected later on Friday or Saturday. Government spokesman Lambert Mende said on Friday that while the AU delegation was welcome, the post-electoral process would not change as Kinshasa had the sovereign right to control it.

January 17: AU chief doubts results of polls

“Even if the situation on the ground has been fortunately calm so far, it obviously remains a cause for concern.

“Frankly, there are serious doubts about the compliance of the results that have been proclaimed,” these are the words of the African Union commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat as AU and regional bloc, SADC, met over the DRC’s political impasse in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The elections body, CENI, declared Felix Tshisekedi winner of the poll but a fellow opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, is in court challenging the results.

The powerful Catholic church and other independent observers have claimed the results have been rigged. The court is due to deliver a judgment soon.

January 15: Court hearing poll challenge: UNSC hails Congolese maturity

The January 12 petition deposited at the Constitutional Court in Kinshasa is being heard as different parties make their submissions to the panel of judges on why or why not the provisional presidential results should be cancelled.

The United Nations Security Council, UNSC, after a meeting on the DRC issued a statement that largely called on Congolese to maintain a peaceful atmosphere whiles awaiting the relevant authorities to act.

The statement also stressed the UNSC respect for the sovereignty of the DRC saying: “They (UNSC members) reiterated their full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, in accordance with the UN charter.”

The election body has categorically rejected the petitioners case seeking to annul the December 30 polls. Reports indicate that the CACH coalition led by Felix Tshisekedi could apply to join the case and ask that the CENI’s declaration be respected.

The results have been flatly rejected by the Catholic Church whiles France, Belgium, United Kingdom and United States have called for release of detailed result tallies.

On their part, the regional blocs, SADC and ICGLR have advocated the need for a recount of votes to assure winners and losers that the process was clean and not tampered with.