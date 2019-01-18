Welcome to Africanews

ASEA wants to interconnect African stock exchanges

This is the objective of the Association of African Stock Exchanges ASEA, with the aim of strengthening exchanges on the continent.

The project will soon see the light of day with the signing a few days ago in Abidjan of an agreement between the Association of African Stock Exchanges and the African Development Bank.

The African exchanges linkage project aims to establish a connection between African exchanges in order to facilitate cross-border trading and settlement or delivery of securities.

To follow in this issue, Ermann Traoré, Director of Operations at the BVRM Regional Stock Exchange, gave his thought on this venture.

