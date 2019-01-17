Zimbabweans trickle back into Harare

Zimbabweans trickle back into the capital, Harare on Thursday after three days of violent protests over fuel price hikes. Residents are hopeful the situation will soon normalize.

“Things are beginning to normalize now so going to work is the only option otherwise our families will suffer more”, said Harare resident, James Vambe.

“I think things are becoming to be normal as of now because people are starting to trickle in the city, I think its starting to normalize’‘ Andrew Rashaike, another resident said.

There is nothing to eat at home and I have run out of basic commodities so that has forced me to come into town and I hope that shops will be open so that I can buy supplies.

Protests pose a huge hurdle to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as some lament they have run out of basic commodities to survive.

“There is nothing to eat at home and I have run out of basic commodities so that has forced me to come into town and I hope that shops will be open so that I can buy supplies,” lament Harare resident, Kurai Munetsi.

For Richard Texas, “the transport charges are still too high, imagine paying $3 for a one-way journey when you used to pay $0.50c so nothing has changed at all.”

Scores of civilians, including a prominent activist and pastor, Evan Mawarire have been detained and are expected in court on Thursday, January 17. Lawyer for Mawarire said her client has been charged for inciting public violence.

Reuters