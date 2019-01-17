Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso insecurity challenge toughens [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

It’s a case of one two many kidnappings in recent weeks. To the very latest, a Canadian national Kirk Woodman working for a mining company has been abducted in Northern Burkina Faso near the border with Niger.

Some weeks back in December, it was the case of a pair of aid workers, Canadian Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto also going missing.

But even for locals there are huge security concerns. Several thousand people protested last saturday in several cities of the country over increasing violence and attacks.

