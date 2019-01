Supporters of Tshisekedi jubilate election results in DRC [No Comment]

Fears of post-election violence in Kinshasa dissipated on Thursday (January 10) hours after the surprise election of opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi as the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new president. Residents lived through days of tension as they awaited delayed results of the election many believed would be rigged in favour of President Joseph Kabila’s chosen successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.