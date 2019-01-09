Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina declared by court as winner [The Morning Call]

It is now done and dusted with Madagascar’s presidential election. A top court on Tuesday proclaimed former leader Andry Rajoelina winner of the presidential vote, rejecting accusations of fraud from his rival.

The court said Rajoelina won with more than 55 percent of the vote while, Rajoelina’s main challenger, former President Marc Ravalomanana, received more than 44 percent and had denounced the runoff results, alleging fraud.

Ravalomanana’s supporters have held protests in recent days in the capital, Antananarivo.