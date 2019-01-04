Welcome to Africanews

Ex-Sudan ambassador tells Bashir to quit, pave way for democracy

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Sudan

A top ruling party politician has waded into the anti-government crisis in Sudan calling on the president to resign so that a transitional government can chart a path for democracy.

Al Shafi Ahmed Mohamed belongs to the National Congress Party, NCP, having served as its secretary in the past. He has also worked as Sudan ambassador to Iran in the past.

He is the latest ruling party official to call for Bashir to resign. According to him, the resignation will pave the way for a transitional, technocratic government.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Association of Professionals have labeled today “Freedom Friday” with a call for nationwide protests after the weekly Friday prayers.

Social media images shows people in the second largest city of Omdurman waving placards and chanting anti-regime slogans after the Friday prayers.

Omdurman is located in the central Sudan on the White Nile opposite the capital, Khartoum. State security agents have all but thwarted any protest plans in the capital over the past few days.

