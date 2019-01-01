2018 Review: Top African news stories in 12 photos

From presidential elections through to presidential investitures, elections to meetings of African leaders – at the continental and global stage and sporting action and the terrorist threats.

Africanews presents our top photos for the year 2018. A dozen photos with each one highlighting a major event in the year. It’s a Cairo to Cape, Dakar to Dar es Salaam, Accra to Addis Ababa compilation.

It forms part of our 2018 Review which has a dedicated tab on our programs bar on the website. You can find more pieces looking back at the news year.

Liberia’s former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, new President George Weah and his wife Clar are seen during his swearing-in ceremony at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia January 22, 2018.

_A family negotiates their way through caked mud around a dried up section of the Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa, January 20, 2018. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town’s potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces “Day Zero”, the point at which taps will be shut down across the city.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) greets opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after addressing a news conference at the Harambee house office in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2018.

Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir hold hands with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar during a South Sudan peace meeting as part of talks to negotiate an end to a civil war that broke out in 2013, in Khartoum, Sudan June 25, 2018.

June 28, 2018 Senegal fan reacts after the match between Senegal and Colombia, the African side kicked out on Fair Play grounds. The facila expression summarizes a horrible outing for Africa

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed is received at the Asmara International Airport by his Eritrean host, Isaias Afwerki in July 2018, the two restored ties after decades of a deadly costly border war.

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on after addressing a news conference at his private residence nicknamed “Blue Roof” in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2018.

Nane Maria Annan, wife of the former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, who died in Switzerland, sits in front of the casket of her husband lying in state at the International Conference Centre ahead of the state funeral in Accra, Ghana September 12, 2018.

September 16, 2018 Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the Berlin Marathon alongside a clock showing his World Record breaking time

Volunteers arrange the coffins containing the dead bodies of passengers retrieved after a ferry MV Nyerere overturned off the shores of Ukara Island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania September 22, 2018.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed walks with the newly elected President Sahle-Work Zewde, as they leave House of Peoples’ Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia October 25, 2018.

An Ebola survivor plays with a boy suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a transit centre in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 15, 2018.

Our BIG BONUS photo: African leaders meet in Beijing for the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC in September. It was by far the most attended gathering for African leaders in 2018.

FOCAC