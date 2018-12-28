Sudan wallows in economic crises (Business Africa)

Business Africa
Sudan is swimming in troubling waters. The country is increasingly facing economic difficulties, with inflation reaching 69%.
Sudan has been living for several days amid tensions, fatal protest, hunger riots and large-scale demonstrations.
The country, which is already experiencing a serious economic crisis with ever-increasing inflation, also has to face the population, protesting against rising prices and the shortage of raw materials.
US based Policy analyst, Abdullahi Kalakhe, reveals more in an interview.
01:41
SA: Starbucks run out of steam
01:08
Protests greet news of DRC's poll postponement
01:37
Sudanese economic crisis
Go to video
Somalia: 11 dead as security forces clash with supporters of ex-al Shabaab leader
Go to video
South Africa president bans annual salary increase for cabinet
Go to video
Sudanese governor, six others killed in helicopter mishap