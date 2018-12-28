Welcome to Africanews

Sudan wallows in economic crises (Business Africa)

Sudan is swimming in troubling waters. The country is increasingly facing economic difficulties, with inflation reaching 69%.

Sudan has been living for several days amid tensions, fatal protest, hunger riots and large-scale demonstrations.

The country, which is already experiencing a serious economic crisis with ever-increasing inflation, also has to face the population, protesting against rising prices and the shortage of raw materials.

US based Policy analyst, Abdullahi Kalakhe, reveals more in an interview.

