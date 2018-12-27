Welcome to Africanews

Guitars produced by Congolese craftsmen [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Guitars produced by Congolese craftsmen.

This is the subject of the Grand angle this morning. And as you will see it does not take a lot to make this instrument that makes both amateurs as well as professionals of music happy.

