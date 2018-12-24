Welcome to Africanews

Tatoo no longer taboo in Tunisia [The Morning Call]

Tatoo no longer taboo in Tunisia [The Morning Call]
What used to be a taboo in Tunisia is slowly being accepted. Permanent tattoos were an abomination but now there is even a school that is teaching how to sketch on human skin using ink.

We have been to the school…

