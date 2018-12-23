Macron addresses issues relating to women in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron while visiting Chad raised the issue of Girls’ education, “demographic bomb”, forced marriage, emancipation of Chadian and African women in front of 400 community women activists in the capital, N’Djamena.

The meeting was held in the absence of Chadian President Idriss Déby.

“There is also a reality that the numbers that very cruel. There is a female literacy rate of 22% when the male literacy rate is 54%. There is a marriage rate before the age of 18 that remains around 70%,” said Emmanuel Macron, French President.

Early marriage is a challenge for Chad, and the country is trying to contain the scourge with a legal arsenal and prosecutions that can even involve a majority member of parliament, as was the case last November.

Emmanuel Macron created the controversy in July 2017 after accusing African women of supernatural birth defects.

A point of view rejected by many intellectuals in Africa and France, but which the French President once again said he would accept in N’Djamena.