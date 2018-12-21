Video: Ugandan MPs dance 'Malwedhe challenge', Bobi Wine performs

Uganda
Ugandan members of parliament are trending on social media after they participated in the viral Malwedhe dance challenge, at their end of year party on Thursday.
The Malwedhe dance, inspired by a song from South African musician, King Monada, involves people falling to the ground and ‘fainting’ when the chorus of the song plays.
The dance also known as Idibala challenge went viral in November as several posted videos of themselves ‘falling’ and ‘fainting’ at several places including schools, vehicles, construction sites, party venues among others.
And now, Uganda’s lawmakers, who were celebrating a retro themed party to wind up the year, also decided to roll on the ground, in their dapper suits and evening gowns.
Members of Parliament doing the #MalwedheChallenge . Get the details tonight on Spark TV's #LiveWire ? pic.twitter.com/XkVTUJOCPh— NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) 21 décembre 2018
Bobi Wine performs
Embattled legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, who is popurlarly known as Bobi Wine, was also allowed to perform his hit song ‘Kyarenga’, which got his fellow MPs singing along and joining him on stage.
The mawmaker, who is also a popular musician in the country, has recently been battling with security agencies over the right to stage concerts and perform his music, in different parts of the country.
ALSO READ: Ugandan MP, Bobi Wine nominated for 2018 Personality of the Year
Hon Robert Kyagulanyi perfoming his famous song titled 'Kyarenga' during Parliament's End of Year Party. It was an exciting perfomance that saw MPs and staff join him on stage. pic.twitter.com/o1czSBGPlg— Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) 21 décembre 2018
Ugandans react
Several Ugandans ridiculed the legislators, arguing that they seem to engage in more fun than the legislative work they are elected to deal with.
Members of Parliament led by Hon Hamson Obua and Hon Odonga Otto perfom the famous 'Malwedhe dance' It was a fascinating spectacle seeing MPs get on ground. pic.twitter.com/jcHnk9cqCF— Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) 21 décembre 2018
Ebyo byo babisobola, Naye bagambe okutesa ebyamakulu— Desire Ug (@UgDesire) 21 décembre 2018
wait our real real mps?,for sho??. Wtf— bob (@bugsy_siegel_i) December 21, 2018
Police can let parliament listen to it free, yet those who pay for it are denied the chance, this police also, double standards— Muhindo Pascal (@MuhindoPascal6) 21 décembre 2018
Wow.. Kale I missed that. Wish I was an mp too.what a joy that they received from the kyarenga song!!!—
kaweesarogers (kaweesarogers1) 21 décembre 2018
Go to video
Nigeria president presents $28.8 bn 2019 budget to parliament
Go to video
South Africans celebrate country's beauty queen at Miss Universe
Go to video
Zuma joins Twitter, calls out fake news fundraising for his legal fees
Go to video
'Incompetence, bankruptcy of chiefs' led to colonialism – Uganda president
Go to video
Opposition parties in Tanzania protest new law: 'It will criminalise politics'
Go to video
Uganda to investigate bribe allegations against foreign minister: Museveni