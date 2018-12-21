Welcome to Africanews

Video: Ugandan MPs dance 'Malwedhe challenge', Bobi Wine performs

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Ugandan members of parliament are trending on social media after they participated in the viral Malwedhe dance challenge, at their end of year party on Thursday.

The Malwedhe dance, inspired by a song from South African musician, King Monada, involves people falling to the ground and ‘fainting’ when the chorus of the song plays.

The dance also known as Idibala challenge went viral in November as several posted videos of themselves ‘falling’ and ‘fainting’ at several places including schools, vehicles, construction sites, party venues among others.

And now, Uganda’s lawmakers, who were celebrating a retro themed party to wind up the year, also decided to roll on the ground, in their dapper suits and evening gowns.

Bobi Wine performs

Embattled legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, who is popurlarly known as Bobi Wine, was also allowed to perform his hit song ‘Kyarenga’, which got his fellow MPs singing along and joining him on stage.

The mawmaker, who is also a popular musician in the country, has recently been battling with security agencies over the right to stage concerts and perform his music, in different parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Ugandan MP, Bobi Wine nominated for 2018 Personality of the Year

Ugandans react

Several Ugandans ridiculed the legislators, arguing that they seem to engage in more fun than the legislative work they are elected to deal with.

