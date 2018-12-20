Ugandan university bans make-up, mini-skirts and jewelry for female students

A Ugandan university has issued a notice to all its female students, banning them from wearing make-up, mini-skirts, ear-rings, necklaces, bangles, sleeveless, open tops, coloured nail varnish and trousers, among other items.

Local newspaper, the New Vision reported on Thursday that Bugema Univesity issued the notice, in a bid to enforce the ‘moral culture’.

“No student should come back with the above mentioned next semester. Culprits will face university disciplinary committee for serious action,” read part of the notice issued.

No student should come back with the above mentioned next semester.

The university dean of students, George Mupaghasi told New Vision that they were only enforcing rules that students are usually introduced to during their orientation.

“We have been taking these students through these rules, especially during their orientations but to our disappointment, some of them end up falling culprits of indecent dressing,’‘ Mupaghasi said.

Bugema University is affiliated to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uganda, and was founded in 1948 as a theology school for teachers and pastors. It has since expanded to offer bachelors degrees in different disciplines.

Permission before leaving campus

Mupaghasi also explained that the new rules would require students to give the university management notice, before leaving the school campus.

“We have done this because in case any of our students get a problem along the way, we are held accountable so, we need to protect them as we reserve the positive image of the institution as well,” he says.

ALSO

READ

Photo Credit: Bugema University Facebook Page