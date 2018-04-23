Ugandan university suspends 23 students over illegal love affairs

A Ugandan university has suspended 23 students for one year, after they were found guilty of engaging in love affairs, consuming alcohol and drugs and committing offences of theft, contrary to the institution’s regulations.

Islamic University in Uganda, is a Muslim founded university that enforces strict regulation of its students morals, guided by the Islamic faith.

Dr. Sulait Kabali, the secretary of the university’s disciplinary committee, told a local newspaper, Daily Monitor on Monday that the students were found guilty of breach of University rules and regulations.

The students were found guilty of coupling and having sex on campus, which is contrary to the University rules and regulations.

The university spokesperson added that there are clear guidelines for students who are interested in engaging in sexual activity, which are well known to the students.

Students can apply to the Dawah committee for consent and be allowed to marry officially.

But even as a married couple, you’re not allowed to hug, kiss at campus or sit with someone of the opposite sex for more than 10 minutes without the third party.

There is no free mingling at the university between female and male students during lectures and in the compound.

Kabali said the suspension, which will last for one year, should act as a strong warning to other students, saying University administration will not hesitate to expel any student who breaches the rules and regulation governing the University.

The suspended students, who included finalists, were about to sit for their examinations, which started on Monday.