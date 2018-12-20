Madagascar run-off election over, results in a week [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi
Voters in Madagascar cast their ballots in a presidential runoff election between two former presidents and bitter rivals on wednesday. So, how did the vote go?
Ten million voters are registered in Madagascar, but yesterday’s run-off is said to have recorded a relatively low turn out as compared to the November first round of elections in the Indian ocean island.
Many analysts and observers described the election to have been generally peaceful. As you may know, we have two former presidents contesting- Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana.
But then who wins? The results are expected within a week but vote count is currently underway.
