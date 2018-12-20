Ethiopia PM to regulate border and identity disputes in regional states

Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s parliament on Thursday approved a controversial bill setting up a commission to resolve border and ethnic conflicts among regional administrations.
While the bill was vehemently contested by sections of the lawmakers, who described it as constitutional, the House of People’s Representatives eventually passed it with a majority. 33 legislates voted against it, while 4 abstained.
The Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission., which will report to the prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, will investigate causes of identity and border disputes in the country, and propose solutions to parliament.
More than 1.4 million people are currently displaced as a result of ethnic conflicts within the country.
The bill was resisted by mostly lawmakers from the Tigray region, whose leaders have increasingly resisted Abiy’s leadership and reform agenda.READ MORE: TPLF chief brands Ethiopia PM ‘anti-reformist’ at regional rally
Dissenting MPs argued that the new commission was not needed, since ethnic and identity issues are solved by the lower house of parliament.
Parliament also approved bills to amend the Defence Forces Proclamation, which among other things, provides for the establishment of naval, space and cyber forces.SUGGESTED READING: 2018 Personality of the Year nominee, Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed
Go to video
Congolese to use contested voting machines for Dec. 23 election
Go to video
Eritrea president Isaias Afwerki returns to UAE for bilateral talks
Go to video
Inside Tanzania's 'repressive' amendments to Political Parties Act
Go to video
At least 21 killed and 61 injured in ethnic violence in southern Ethiopia
Go to video
Former Ethiopian president Girma Woldegiorgis dies
Go to video
Ethiopian troops to be moved from Eritrea border