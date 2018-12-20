A new American policy on Africa

The trade war continues between the United States, China and soon Russia. Washington is reviewing its investment roadmap for the African continent.

A positioning duel that Washington intends to win by releasing $426 million to finance major projects in Africa. The country expects to rank as the continent’s largest investor ahead of China, which had $2.4 billion in foreign direct investment in 2016.

We discuss this with Joseph Szlavik, a policy analyst in Washington DC, USA.

Morocco: strengthening the private sector

Morocco intends to position itself as the privileged partner of its African peers through investments and cooperation. It intends on embarking on major projects led by operators from the kingdom. The country, plans to increase its participation in development by injecting nearly €357 million from Moroccan companies to African countries. Morocco relies, among other things, on the private sector as a development tool.