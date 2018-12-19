USA: mother of dying son granted visa after tearful plea by father

A Yemeni mother has been granted a visa to reunite with her dying 2 year old son in California after United States officials issued a waiver from its ban on citizens from Muslim-majority countries.

According to the UK’s Guardian, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim civil rights group that assisted the family, Shaima Swileh will arrive in San Francisco late Wednesday.

Two year-old Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father Ali Hassan, suffers from a rare brain disease and is on life support in a hospital in Oakland, California.

His mother, Shaima Swileh was unable to join him due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban restricting most citizens of six countries from entering the U.S.

The countries include Libya, Somalia, Iran, Syria and Yemen.

After an emotional televised plea from the boy’s father, the US embassy in Cairo issued a visa for Swileh, who has been staying in Egypt as she stries to fly to the United States.