South Africa wants Interpol to arrest Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe

South Africa wants Interpol to arrest Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe
Content provided by REUTERS

South Africa

Authorities in South Africa are working with Interpol to enforce an arrest warrant issued for Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe over an alleged assault in an upmarket district of Johannesburg last year.

After the alleged assault with an electric cable came to light in August 2017, the South African government granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

That immunity was overturned by a South African court this year after the alleged victim, model Gabriella Engels, challenged the decision.

“I can confirm that a warrant for the arrest of Grace Mugabe was issued last Thursday,” South African Police Service spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday.

Naidoo added that police were seeking Interpol’s help to enforce the warrant.

There was no immediate comment from Mrs Mugabe or from authorities in Harare.

Mrs Mugabe was seen as a potential successor to her 94-year-old husband Robert, who ruled Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was ousted in a coup late last year, at the time of the incident in a luxury hotel in Johannesburg’s Sandton district.

READ MORE: Grace Mugabe, the president’s typist who nearly became Zimbabwe president

She has denied assaulting Engels with an electric cable, saying an “intoxicated and unhinged” Engels attacked her with a knife after the model had gone to see the Mugabes’ sons at the hotel.

South African advocacy group Afriforum, which represented Engels, has dismissed Mrs Mugabe’s denial as a lie.

Mrs Mugabe has retreated from the limelight in Zimbabwe since her husband was ousted in the November 2017 coup.

