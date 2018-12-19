Welcome to Africanews

5 days to much awaited elections, how prepared is the DRC? [The Morning Call]

It is now 5 days to the long awaited presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). One of the key questions the elections pose is who will succeed President Joseph Kabila after 17 years in power?

But just before then is the concern over the level of preparedness of the country for this election.

