Nigeria's former army chief killed by gunmen

Alex Badeh, Nigeria’s former army chief has been killed by gunmen who attacked his vehicle while he was returning from his farm on Tuesday, an army official confirmed.

Then Air Chief Marshal, Badeh served as Chief of Defense Staff under the erstwhile Goodluck Jonathan government.

Head of the Air Force Public Relations Unit, Ibikunle Daramola, wrote on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.”

The current Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar described the death of Badeh as “an irreparable loss,” in a statement that also commiserated with the bereaved family.

Nigerians have reacted to the news of his death with demands for government to probe the death. The Senate President was among the first top government officials to react.

Nigeria has suffered another great loss with the passing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh. My heartfelt prayers go to his family and our Armed Forces at this tragic time. May the Almighty grant him eternal rest. Amin. pic.twitter.com/Anc0rykZKw — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 18, 2018

Ex-chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, strong critic of the MBuhari government, was just assassinated along Abuja-Keffi Rd. This is a man who knew a lot about the inner workings of this government. His death must be investigated. It is too convenient. You may be next #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (renoomokri) December 18, 2018

How can a former Chief of Defence Staff be killed like a common criminal on our highway. What is the hope of ordinary Nigerians then? OMG, this is unbelievable. RIP Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh. You didn't deserve a death like this NigAirForce HQNigerianArmy MBuhari — Olola Seun Akioye (seunakioye) December 18, 2018

News of the gruesome murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, is both saddening and alarming. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, and I hope that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) December 18, 2018

What a sad one ? — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak?? (@cbngov_akin1) December 18, 2018