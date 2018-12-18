Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's former army chief killed by gunmen

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Alex Badeh, Nigeria’s former army chief has been killed by gunmen who attacked his vehicle while he was returning from his farm on Tuesday, an army official confirmed.

Then Air Chief Marshal, Badeh served as Chief of Defense Staff under the erstwhile Goodluck Jonathan government.

Head of the Air Force Public Relations Unit, Ibikunle Daramola, wrote on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.”

The current Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar described the death of Badeh as “an irreparable loss,” in a statement that also commiserated with the bereaved family.

Nigerians have reacted to the news of his death with demands for government to probe the death. The Senate President was among the first top government officials to react.

