Cameroon football federation elects new president

Two weeks after losing hosting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019…Cameroon’s football governing body has some good news. After more than a year of interim management decided by FIFA, Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Wednesday elected a new president.

Seidou Mbombo Njoya, a former director of FIFA’s Central African sub-regional office was elected president of FECAFOOT by 46 votes ahead of his close rival, former Cameroon national football team goalkeeper, Joseph Antoine Bell.

Cameroon are the current holders of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, having won it in neighbouring Gabon in 2017. The Indomitable Lions beat Egypt’s Pharaohs to the title under coach Hugo Broos.

The female team, the Indomitable Lionesses also placed third in the just ended African Women’s Cup of Nations, AWCON, slated in Ghana. They are due to participate in the FIFA version of the competition in France next year. They will be joined by Nigeria, AWCON winners and runners-up South Africa.

The country was only recently stripped of the hosting rights. The Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited lack of preparation and insecurity in parts of the country for the move.

CAF is currently receiving bids from countries interested in hosting the competition slated for mid-2019. So far Egypt and South Africa are two countries that have confirmed interest.