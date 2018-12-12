Campaign to free elephant in South Africa zoo [The Morning Call]

When outsiders think of Africa, many often think of wild animals. Our beautiful continent contains some of the world’s most dense population of wildlife and the richest diversity of fauna.

Therefore today we would like to highlight one particular case. In South Africa a heated debate between zookeepers and elephant welfare experts has been ongoing.

Should Johannesburg Zoo’s last elephant stay or go? When the last African elephant at the zoo lost her male companion, some people said that Lammie the elephant should be sent to a bigger sanctuary