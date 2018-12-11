Welcome to Africanews

Africa needs to invest more on Science and technology [Sci tech]

Poor technological capability remains one of the major constraints to Africa’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Many pan-Africanists believe fostering technological transfer and identifying critical innovation barriers will go a long way to boost development in the continent.

It is true that measures have been taken in that light in recent years but a lot still has to be done.

Why are most African countries still backward in terms of innovation and technological development? How can this be solved?

Find out more in this segment as Elvis Boh reflects on this with his guest Dr. Connie
Nshemereirwe, Science and Policy Facilitator based in Kampala Uganda.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

