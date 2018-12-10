women advocate for gender paraty - Sharm el sheikh conference

There are more women representations in African parliament than the world average, but its not entirely rosy just yet ,for gender parity on the continent.

Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe is the first woman secretary general of the common markets for eastern and southern Africa COMESA.

For her the SUCCESS Africa has CHALKED so far with women participation in gorvenance, merits applauds

" we cant focus on just women when they get into the work place and then think that we are gonna magically help them become leaders it actually starts from early childhood education where we have to look at the curriculum that we are putting in front of young gurls and ask ourselves if its empowering or entrepreneural

“ I think if you look at the recent developments for example we have a new president in Ethiopia who is a woman, we also have for example Rwanda one of our member countries is a very strong on gender representation in cabinet. Its almost 50- 50 basis and other countries are going along as well. I think Africa has made great strides in doing this and i think sometimes its just assumed that maybe we are lagging behind”

At the 2018 Africa conference sharm el sheikh, a call was made to give women a greater role on the african agenda.

According to an African development bank Afdb study , on inclusive boards in Africa’s top listed companies, one third of African board rooms have no women at all.

This, women rights advocates say, needs to change.

“ we cant focus on just women when they get into the work place and then think that we are gonna magically help them become leaders it actually starts from early childhood education where we have to look at the curriculum that we are putting in front of young gurls and ask ourselves if its empowering or entrepreneural does it give them the skills but also the confidence to see themselves as leaders irrespective of where they are in their journeys”

“ you have the African continent being the only continent that has a gender driven agenda for specifically addressing women and young people. And so my hope is that in the next couple of years we would see more female participation in the boardrooms and rhe financial sector in the construction industrys and other sectors as well.”

The women advocates at the forum, believe that a significant increase in gender representation and parity in Africa would help to improve the quality of governance and accelerate development on the continent.