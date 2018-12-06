Rwanda high court acquits Kagame critic, Diane Rwigara

A High Court in Rwanda has acquitted a critic of government and President Paul Kagame. Diane Rwigara was standing trial on charges of insurrection and forgery.

“Court rules that Diane Rwigara is innocent,” judge Xavier Ndahayo, one of three judges sitting on the case announced to a packed courtroom in the capital, Kigali.

Her mother, Adeline, who was also standing trial along with Diane, was also acquitted by the same court.

I am very happy with the court decision. I am continuing with my political journey... everything I talked about in the past has not been resolved. There are still many political prisoners in the country.

It is not known as yet if the state plans to appeal the ruling or when release modalities were going to be finalized.

