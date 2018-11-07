Rwanda demands 22 year jail term for Kagame critic, Diane Rwigara

Rwanda prosecutors have demanded a 22 year prison sentence against opponent Diane Rwigara on day one of her trial. Rwigara is been accused of instigating insurgency and falsifying documents.

The prosecutors want Rwigara jailed for fifteen years for inciting insurgency and seven years for falsifying documents. Her fate will be determined on December 6 by a formation of three judges

“We demand that Diane Rwigara be jailed for fifteen years for insurgency and seven years for falsifying documents,” a prosecution official said.

Her supporters are outraged about the demand by the prosecutors.

“I don’t understand that someone who expresses what she sees as the problems of the country, and does it in the context of correcting mistakes gets 22 years in prison. She did it in the constructive context, she did not do it in the destructive context. I don’t understand how you can ask for 22 years in prison’‘, said opposition member, Victoire Ingabire.

Rwigara, 37, unsuccessfully attempted to run against President Paul Kagame in 2017.

The 2017 presidential hopeful was arrested with her mother and sister in 2017. She was released on bail in October.

