Senegal rep elected 2019 president for UN human rights council

Senegal’s representative on the United Nation’s Human Rights Council, UN HRC, has been elected president of the body for the year 2019.

The HRC Secretariat announced on Monday that Coly Seck, had been elected and was to be assisted by two vice-presidents – Ms. Vesna Batistić Kos of Croatia and Mr. Harald Aspelund of Iceland.

The election was conducted during an organizational session to elect its leadership and to discuss its programme of work for next year. It also considered a draft statement on ways to enhance the efficiency of the Council.

The body recently elected a new set of representatives to serve three-year terms. In all, 18 countries were elected across the world.

The African representatives who made it were from three regional blocs – West, Central and East Africa: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eritrea, Somalia and Togo.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.