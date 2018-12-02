Senegalese Pres. Macky Sall launches candidacy for elections 2019

Senegalese President Macky Sall is in the running for the 2019 presidential elections. On Saturday, the coalition of presidential movement unveiled him as the presidential candidate for the February 24 elections.

The ceremony was held in the presence of thousands of his supporters at the Dakar arena, a sports complex in the city of Daimnadio.

“I pledge to intensify our achievements to bring with you, our country even further, even higher in the community of prosperous nations free and democratic”, Macky Sall told the gathering.

Also present were former Ivorian president, Allasane Ouattara, Gambia’s Adama Barrow and George Weah of Liberia.

In his acceptance speech, Macky Sall said he commits himself to serve in order to improve the lives of his people.

Sall also said the socio-economic needs of future generations will be part of his focus for this West African nation.

Two leading opposition figures, former Minister Karim Wade and former Dakar mayor, Khalifa Sall will be unable to contest due to convictions.