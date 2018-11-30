Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

Cloud of uncertainty 'attacks' Cameroon's AFCON goal

Cloud of uncertainty 'attacks' Cameroon's AFCON goal

Cameroon

Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.

A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, saiud the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an emergency meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..