Cloud of uncertainty 'attacks' Cameroon's AFCON goal

Cameroon
Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.
A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, saiud the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.
It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an emergency meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.
Several reports show that Cameroon have been stripped off the rights to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by CAF citing “a significant delay as far as the delivery of infrastructure is concerned”. Countries interested in hosting the tournament to submit bids #KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/ZejxAoZN9D— Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) November 30, 2018
A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”
Two CAF officials tell me to “ignore every rumour about Cameroon not hosting 2019 AFCON.”— Gary = (@garyalsmith) November 30, 2018
They acknowledge there are problems but will only say “a decision will be announced today”.
01:12
Chad international meeting against Boko Haram
02:09
Ghana:Trade surplus more than doubles
Go to video
'It takes a woman:' Ghana's ex-First Lady publishes first memoir
Go to video
Mahmoud Jajah: Digital advocate aiming to transform Ghana’s deprived inner cities
Go to video
AWCON 2018 Final: South Africa's Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria's Super Falcons
12:20
CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg