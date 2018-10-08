Welcome to Africanews

AFCON 2019: CAF confirms Cameroon as hosts

AFCON 2019: CAF confirms Cameroon as hosts
Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

On this edition of Football Planet, after the controversy, then came the assurance. CAF has confirmed that Cameroon will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

We also report on the suspension of the Sierra Leone Football Association by FIFA.

And we take you to Somalia where a women’s football team has broken with cultural taboos to play the beautiful game in a deeply traditional society.

These and more on Football Planet.

