Photos: Tshisekedi assures supporters of victory on return to DRC

Congolese opposition politician Felix Tshisekedi reassured his supporters of victory in the forthcoming December presidential elections, upon his return to the country on Tuesday.

The son to the country’s former prime minister, Etienne Tshisekedi, is vying to replace longtime president Joseph Kabila.

“We will go with the people and we will win,” said Tshisekedi, the 55-year-old son of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, the face of the DR Congo’s opposition for decades.

He vowed to deploy teams of observers to combat election fraud, while his running mate Vital Kamerhe, a former speaker of parliament, said on Twitter that the pair made a “winning ticket”.

Tens of thousands of supporters from Tshisekedi’s main opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party and Kamerhe’s Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) were on hand to greet them as they arrived at Kinshasa’s airport.

Tshisekedi-Kamerhe coalition

Under an agreement reached Friday in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, if Tshisekedi wins the presidency in the December 23 polls he will make Kamerhe his prime minister.

Kamerhe, who ran against Kabila in 2011, will be Tshisekedi’s campaign director.

The pair withdrew from an agreement hammered out in Geneva earlier this month in which seven opposition parties coalesced around a joint candidate in order to boost chances of victory.

Their surprise choice, little-known MP Martin Fayulu, will now vie against Tshisekedi as well as former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, Kabila’s hand-picked successor.

Tshisekedi, who does not enjoy the same degree of popularity as his father, last year told AFP that if he won the presidency he would set up a “truth and reconciliation commission” to call Kabila to account, but would allow him to stay in the country.

He has promised a return to the rule of law, to fight the “gangrene” of corruption and to bring peace to the conflict-wracked east of the vast central African country.

21 candidates are registered to run in the race to replace 47-year-old Kabila, who has ruled since his father, president Laurent-Desire Kabila, was assassinated in 2001.

Kabila’s second and final elected term in office ended nearly two years ago, but he has remained in office thanks to a caretaker clause in the constitution.

The volatile, poverty-stricken nation has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

