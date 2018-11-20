DRC: Kabila's candidate unveils manifesto ahead of Dec. polls

The candidate of the ruling coalition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary on Monday launched his manifesto ahead of next month’s general elections.

Shadary, who was handpicked by president Joseph Kabila as his potential successor, set out an $86 billion (75 billion euro) five-year development plan for the sprawling central African country.

He will be contesting against several opposition politicians including a coalition candidate, Martin Fayulu, who was picked by several opposition leaders.

READ

MORE

DRC

Shadary’s campaign promises

Making his first public remarks since longstanding leader Kabila anointed him in early August, Shadary told supporters that he would reinforce the authority of the state, diversify the economy, create jobs, combat poverty and guarantee access to public services.

Shadary made the pledges three days ahead of the official start of campaigning for the December 23 poll to succeed Kabila, who has been in power since January 2001.

The election is critical for the future of the DR Congo, a mineral-rich country that has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Kabila’s second and final elected term in office ended nearly two years ago, but he stayed in office thanks to a caretaker clause in the constitution.

Months of speculation over Kabila’s intentions, marked by protests that were repressed at a cost of dozens of lives, ended in August when he threw his weight behind Shadary, a hardline former interior minister and loyalist.

ALSO

READ