Zimbabwe President, Mnangagwa claims Mugabe is 'unable to walk'

Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe is ‘unable to walk’, president Emmerson Mnangagwa claimed on Saturday.

The 94 year old former leader is responding to treatment in a Singaporean hospital, he adds.

“There was a message last night that he is feeling better now and that he will arrive on November 30. Even though he is unable to walk, we will continue to take care of him (referring to Mugabe) “ told a gathering in Murombedzi, a small town in Zimbabwe.

There was a message last night that he is feeling better now and that he will arrive on November 30. Even though he is unable to walk, we will continue to take care of him.

Mnangagwa said, Mugabe should have returned to the country late October but was unwell, referring to him as the founding father of free Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa succeeded Mugabe a year ago, who was forced to resign after a 37 year rule.

After his resignation, the veteran politician has been living a golden retreat in his luxurious Blue Roof residence in the capital, Harare. Mugabe’s public appearances are extremely rare.

AFP