Nigeria Airport Authority to temporarily redirect vehicular movements

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has notified passengers and other airport users that due to the ongoing construction works at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos which is aimed at enhancing facilitation and improving travel experience of customers, vehicular movements on the arrival floor will be redirected effective 0800hours on Monday, November 26, 2018.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Yakubu Henrietta, it states that due to this effect, a temporary Arrival Pick Up Zone in the old car park opposite the terminal building will be opened.

Consequently, arriving passengers will, as usual, exit the halls through Arrival Gate D but will no longer be able to turn left as the left axis will be closed due to construction. All passengers after exiting from Arrival Gate D, will now turn right and proceed to the old car park opposite the terminal building where the temporary pick up zones has been created.

While we appeal to all airport users to cooperate with the security agencies on ground and ensure compliance to driving/parking rules.

To ensure seamless vehicular movement as this phase of the construction is going on, the Authority has already mobilized relevant security agencies to assist in ensuring improved landside facilitation.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that vehicular movements on the arrival floor will be redirected effective 0800hours on Monday, November 26, 2018. FAAN… https://t.co/5qT1D3lmaQ — Blueprint_Newspapers (@BlueprintNewsNG) November 23, 2018

“While we appeal to all airport users to cooperate with the security agencies on ground and ensure compliance to driving/parking rules, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause them”.