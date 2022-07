Ukrainians in the country's east begin daunting rebuild

Galyna Kios had been sheltering with family and neighbours in her gloomy basement, cooking on a makeshift wood-fired stove, when the Russians came. The troops had been biding their time outside Mala Rogan, 32 kilometres (20 miles) from Ukraine's northeast border with Russia, but decided to take the village two weeks into the war. Now the residents are facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives, after the Russians withdrew