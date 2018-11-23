Welcome to Africanews

Africa's chaotic parliaments: Zimbabwe joins Uganda, South Africa

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Zimbabwe

Prior to Thursday November 22, 2018; the Ugandan and South African parliaments were on record as places that had ‘hosted’ violent confrontation between lawmlakers and security agents.

Zimbabwe joined the list of chaotic parliaments after opposition lawmakers were forcibly removed from the chamber during the reading of the first post-Mugabe budget statement.

Reports indicate that the lawmakers had refused to respect the President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was present in the house to witness the presentation by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The MPs remained seated as Mnangagwa and his vice-presidents entered the chamber leading to the decision to expel them.

Photos shared on Twitter by the state-owned Zimpapers Images showed a very physical encounter between security detail and lawmakers of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change – Alliance.

