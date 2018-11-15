DRC and UN launch operation

The Congolese army and the United Nations force in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been conducting a joint military operation. The air strikes against Ugandan rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces, ADF armed group is spreading terror in the eastern part of DRC just as the December 23 election approaches.

The Allied Democratic Forces are a historical group of Muslim rebels from neighboring Uganda who retreated in the late 1990s into the eastern part of the current DRC to continue their fight against President Yoweri Museveni.

Since October 2014, the ADF have been held responsible for the killings of several hundred of civilians in the region of Beni (North Kivu).

UN Representative in the Congo Leïla Zerrougui said on Monday she believes that the violence of the armed groups “could affect the safe deployment of electoral process and may even prevent some sections of the population from voting on Election Day” in Beni and elsewhere in eastern DRC.

AFP