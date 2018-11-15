Welcome to Africanews

Beauty pageant for Albinos hold in Uganda [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

In some countries of the continent albinos are stigmatized, sometimes even hunted down. To fight against prejudice in Uganda, a beauty contest has been set up.

