Beauty pageant for Albinos hold in Uganda [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In some countries of the continent albinos are stigmatized, sometimes even hunted down. To fight against prejudice in Uganda, a beauty contest has been set up.
The Nigerian lady with tribal marks challenging stereotypes [The Morning Call]
Malawi to field six candidates with albinism in upcoming elections to tackle stigma
Zimbabwe crowns its first 'Miss Albino,' queen gets $85 prize money
Four Tanzanian children with albinism in US for medical treatment
DR Congo albinos live in fear
Senegalese sunscreens for albino [The Morning Call]