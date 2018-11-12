Challenges and opportunities of Africa's digital revolution [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
Inspire Africa is in Cote d’Ivoire for a special edition of the show dedicated to the digital revolution that is ongoing on the African continent.
Hannane Ferdjani and the Inspire Africa team are in Abidjan covering the Africa Cyber-security conference (ACSC) where many tech actors have gathered to address some of the opportunities but also challenges that inevitably come with digital transformation.
