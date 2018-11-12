Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Challenges and opportunities of Africa's digital revolution [Inspire Africa]

Challenges and opportunities of Africa's digital revolution [Inspire Africa]
Hannane FERDJANI

Inspire africa

Inspire Africa is in Cote d’Ivoire for a special edition of the show dedicated to the digital revolution that is ongoing on the African continent.

Hannane Ferdjani and the Inspire Africa team are in Abidjan covering the Africa Cyber-security conference (ACSC) where many tech actors have gathered to address some of the opportunities but also challenges that inevitably come with digital transformation.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..