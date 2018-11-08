Ghana's accident prone highway blocked by angry residents

Protesting residents in a part of Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Thursday blocked vehicular movement on a major highway, after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a speeding vehicle earlier in the day.

The increasing spate of deadly accidents on the Adenta – Madina – Aburi highway had been the subject of a sustained campaign for footbridges on the stretch to be fixed.

Protesters blocked the route by burning car tyres, the district police force called to maintain order have had a hard time dealing with the situation, local media portals have reported.

The latest victim to be killed was a senior high school student who was crossing the road after leaving the school premises. Reports have said footbridges on the stretch were malfunctioning and traffic lights were not working.

Local media portals say the Adenta police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, MTTD, have since taken the body to an undisclosed morgue.

Most Ghanaians on social media continue to express support for the residents with the view that the authorities have overlooked appeals and must now be forced to act.

The parliamentarian for the area and the highways authorities have said there was a plan to build fruit bridges to curb the incidents.

BREAKING



Reports from Adenta indicate that a young woman has been knocked down by a car close to West Africa SHS. The residents have blocked the highway and the police are present to try to calm things things down. #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/gikJpjFmr0 — CitiNewsroom (@Citi973) November 8, 2018

Residents of Adenta block the Madina-Adina-Aburi highway after another woman was knocked down by a car this afternoon on the stretch.



We take a look at the situation on 30 Minutes today with MellyMelForReal and Just_Kwamina.



Share your thoughts with the hashtag #30Minutes pic.twitter.com/ebx34yzlCP — Citi TV (@CitiTVGH) November 8, 2018

Residents along Madina-Adenta highway block the route following latest pedestrian knockdown they say brings to 195, the number of incidents on the route.



They blame the lack of footbridges and faulty pedestrian lights for the knockdowns.



? Collins Pobee#FixOurFootBridgesNow pic.twitter.com/oDXellimtx — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) November 8, 2018