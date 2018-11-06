Father of web sad about state of the internet [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor
The Morning Call
The founder of the world wide web is unhappy about the state of the internet.
Tim Berners-Lee, 66, says technology giants like Facebook and Google must split up as they have grown so dominant than most sovereign states.
And, we head to the second largest city in Indonesia where officials have resorted to a smart way of helping locals recycle to protect the environment.
We have lost the feeling of individual empowerment and to a certain extent also I think the optimism has cracked.
In Surabaya, residents can ride red buses by dropping off plastic bottles at terminals or directly ‘paying’ for their fare with bottles.
Ignatius Annor has more details on this week’s edition of Sci tech.@IgnatiusAnnor
