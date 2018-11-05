Prince Charles arrived Gambia on Wednesday for his West African tour [No Comment]

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla arrived Wednesday in Gambia, the first stop on a week-long African tour to reaffirm ties with Commonwealth countries, AFP journalists said. The Prince of Wales, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as head of this organisation of countries from the former British Empire, and the Duchess of Cornwall in April, landed early in the evening at Banjul Airport, where they were welcomed by President Adama Barrow and his wife, Fatou Bah-Barr.