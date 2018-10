Artist builds replicas of Kenya’s colourful minibus matatus [No Comment]

Kenyan artist Maurice Njuguna wants people to celebrate the colourful mini-bus taxis or matatus that ply various routes in the capital, Nairobi every day transporting millions of commuters. Kenya’s matatus are iconic minibuses – a regular and hard-to-miss sight, daubed in graffiti and blaring out loud music used to transport millions of commuters daily.