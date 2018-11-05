Art piece made with Artificial Intelligence records first sale [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An art piece made by artificial intelligence has been sold for the first time at an exhibition in New York. Could it signal a paradigm shift in the world of art?
01:30
