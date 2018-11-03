Prince Charles, Camilla in Ghana on African trip

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Accra, Ghana, as part of their week-long African tour to strengthen ties with Commonwealth countries.

The British royals landed in Accra on Friday afternoon.

They attended a ceremony at the Osu Military Cemetery in honour of Commonwealth soldiers killed in the first and second world wars.

The Prince of Wales, who took over the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations in April, last visited Ghana more than 40 years ago.

The West African tour which the British royals commenced in Gambia, is scheduled to end when they visit Nigeria from November 6 to 8.

A few months before Brexit, the royal African tour aims to “celebrate the UK’s dynamic and forward-looking partnership with these Commonwealth countries