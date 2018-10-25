Algerian lawmakers elect new speaker [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Algeria’s governing coalition has elected a new parliamentary speaker to replace Said Bouhadja whom it accused of mismanagement. The new speaker, Mouad Bouchared, is aged 47 – a relatively youthful parliamentarian and now speaker for a country where many senior officials are in their 70s and above.
But the former speaker, 80 year old Said Bouhadja, has rejected his removal saying he remains the legal and legitimate president of the assembly.
01:37
Algeria, Germany seek ways to speed up deportations
Go to video
Bouteflika returns home from medical check-up in Geneva
01:09
Chinese funded Algiers Opera House to host events to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties [No Comment]
Go to video
Algeria president fires two top army generals
02:31
Algeria art festival [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Algeria, Tunisia consider joining Morocco in future World Cup bid