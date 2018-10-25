Welcome to Africanews

Algerian lawmakers elect new speaker [The Morning Call]

Algeria’s governing coalition has elected a new parliamentary speaker to replace Said Bouhadja whom it accused of mismanagement. The new speaker, Mouad Bouchared, is aged 47 – a relatively youthful parliamentarian and now speaker for a country where many senior officials are in their 70s and above.

But the former speaker, 80 year old Said Bouhadja, has rejected his removal saying he remains the legal and legitimate president of the assembly.

