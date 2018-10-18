Algeria: Cyber harassment against journalists [The Morning Call]

Welcome to Africanews

Internet Without Borders released a report on Tuesday October 17, 2018 citing concerns on the increased cyber harassment campaigns against journalists, bloggers and activists in Algeria. Especially those addressing issues like bad governance and corruption.

