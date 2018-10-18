Algeria: Cyber harassment against journalists [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Internet Without Borders released a report on Tuesday October 17, 2018 citing concerns on the increased cyber harassment campaigns against journalists, bloggers and activists in Algeria. Especially those addressing issues like bad governance and corruption.
The truth and cost of freedom and cyber security
