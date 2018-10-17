Welcome to Africanews

Photo: Zimbabwe president gets cholera vaccine at cabinet meeting

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Zimbabwe

Different leaders across the continent wake up to different challenges of nation running and building. In Cameroon, the president is awaiting an election challenge.

Egypt’s Al-Sisi is in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin, Ethiopian Prime Minister recently joined protesting soldiers to do press-ups even though it was meant to be a reprimand.

Over in Zimbabwe, scarf-loving social media president Emmerson Mnangagwa took a break from Tuesday, October 16, cabinet meeting for a health intervention – to get his cholera vaccine administered.

He shared the photo on his Twitter handle with an accompanying message: “There is no bad time to get your cholera vaccine, even during a cabinet meeting!

“We have embarked on a vaccination drive to help protect our communities from this disease, & we encourage those in high density areas to get vaccinated. Let’s work together towards a healthy Zimbabwe.”

People have died especially in the capital Harare following a cholera outbreak weeks back. Scores have also been hospitalized following the outbreak. Government has been seeking funding to help curtail the situation.

